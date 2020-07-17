SunTrust Banks Comments on Fidelity National Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

