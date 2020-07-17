Boise Cascade Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

BCC opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.27. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

