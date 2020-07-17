Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 15,717% compared to the typical volume of 23 call options.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.51. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AC Immune by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

