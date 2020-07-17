KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of KT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. KT has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131,815 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

