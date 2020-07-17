ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Earnings History and Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

