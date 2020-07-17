ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

