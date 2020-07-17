Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 850.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 210,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.