BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $51.68 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,714.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

