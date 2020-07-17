Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Cut by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.51.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,165,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at $26,036,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

