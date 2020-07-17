Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

