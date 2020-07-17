Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
SunTrust Banks Comments on Fidelity National Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Fidelity National Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Boise Cascade Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Boise Cascade Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AC Immune
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AC Immune
KT Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
KT Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report