Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Increased by Analyst

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

