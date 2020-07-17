Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday. ING Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

AKZOY opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.