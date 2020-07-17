Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boeing Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($4.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.94 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boeing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

