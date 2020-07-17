Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 44,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,961 put options.

ERIC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

