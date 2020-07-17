Brokers Issue Forecasts for GrowGeneration Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

GRWG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $1,685,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $295,365.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,474 shares of company stock worth $1,408,112.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

