Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

