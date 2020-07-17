Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 619.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.