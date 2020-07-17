Oppenheimer Weighs in on Frequency Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 148,249 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 225.0% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 120,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $80,006.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,952 shares of company stock worth $1,555,989 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

