Traders Purchase Large Volume of BGC Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average volume of 876 call options.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.90 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,979.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 930,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

