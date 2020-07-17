Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Farfetch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

NYSE FTCH opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Farfetch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

