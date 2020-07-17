Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.84 and a beta of 1.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

