Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Increased by Analyst

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.65). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

