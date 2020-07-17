BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BJRI. CL King raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $3,179,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

