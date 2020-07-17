Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

