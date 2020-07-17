CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.64. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

