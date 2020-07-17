Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

FMTX stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

