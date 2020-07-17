Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centurylink Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centurylink in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

