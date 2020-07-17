Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Decreased by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.75. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,239 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

