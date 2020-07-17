KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 284583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

