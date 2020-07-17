Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 0.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $481.00 to $540.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $624.66 and last traded at $626.35, 92,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 164,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.93.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.07.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,166 shares of company stock valued at $49,807,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.48 and a 200-day moving average of $437.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

