June Barnes Acquires 5,043 Shares of Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) Stock

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider June Barnes bought 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.62 ($14,522.05).

Urban&Civic stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.10. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67. Urban&Civic PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.50 ($3.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban&Civic PLC will post 582.2745098 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UANC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban&Civic from GBX 365 ($4.49) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Urban&Civic from GBX 256 ($3.15) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Urban&Civic Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

