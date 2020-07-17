Daniel Shook Acquires 13 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £126.10 ($155.18).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Daniel Shook purchased 13 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £123.50 ($151.98).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 984 ($12.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 931.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 946.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 970 ($11.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($11.57) to GBX 980 ($12.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IMI (LON:IMI)

