Daniel Shook Acquires 13 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £126.10 ($155.18).
Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Daniel Shook purchased 13 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £123.50 ($151.98).
Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 984 ($12.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 931.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 946.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95).
About IMI
IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.
