B. Riley Lowers Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

