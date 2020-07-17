B. Riley Lowers Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) to Neutral

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

B. Riley Lowers Zynex to Neutral
B. Riley Lowers Zynex to Neutral
Raymond James Increases Advantage Oil & Gas Price Target to C$2.75
Raymond James Increases Advantage Oil & Gas Price Target to C$2.75
Air Canada PT Lowered to C$23.00
Air Canada PT Lowered to C$23.00
Acadian Timber PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James
Acadian Timber PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James
Alamos Gold PT Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC
Alamos Gold PT Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC
Altius Minerals PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James
Altius Minerals PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report