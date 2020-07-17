Raymond James Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$2.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

Shares of AAV opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$65.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh bought 15,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,954.88.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

