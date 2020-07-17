Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.55.

TSE AC opened at C$17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

