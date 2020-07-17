Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

ADN stock opened at C$15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.38. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$31.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.