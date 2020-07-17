Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.50. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 80.88. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$14.30.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5862143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 37,200 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total transaction of C$446,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,335,972.22. Also, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 75,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$903,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,738.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,434 shares of company stock worth $3,073,221.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.