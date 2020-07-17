Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

TSE ALS opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 million and a PE ratio of 57.67. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

