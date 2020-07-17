Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.
TSE ALS opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 million and a PE ratio of 57.67. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.
Further Reading: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.