TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$37.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TSE:AND from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$35.25 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$37.51 on Wednesday. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.