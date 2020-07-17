Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 40.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.30.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE:BNE opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$38.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post -1.3500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.