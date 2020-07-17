Raymond James Upgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to “Outperform”

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.50. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.76.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

