Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

CCO opened at C$15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.55. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$345.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

