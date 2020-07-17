ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

TSE:ARX opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.71.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

