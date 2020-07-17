Raymond James Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$3.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

TSE:CIA opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.372963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

