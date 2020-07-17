Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.
Shares of CG opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.
In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,013.08. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.