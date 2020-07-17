Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

Shares of CG opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.4961856 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,013.08. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

