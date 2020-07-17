CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$26.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.88.

Shares of CAE opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.37.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

