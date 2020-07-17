Raymond James Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$0.65

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

