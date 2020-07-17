Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.