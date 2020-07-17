Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$176.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.
CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$135.89.
TSE:CJT opened at C$157.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.47. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.91.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.