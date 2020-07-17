Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$176.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$135.89.

TSE:CJT opened at C$157.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.47. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

