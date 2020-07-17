Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$0.80

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

