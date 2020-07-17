Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

